Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Excessive strip-searching shines light on discrimination of Aboriginal women in the criminal justice system

By Dr Dani Larkin, Lecturer/Deputy Director of the Indigenous Law Centre, UNSW
After recent findings that Aboriginal women detainees are strip searched at higher rates than non-Indigenous women, it's clear that Australia needs to address racial discrimination in justice systems.


