Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Prime Minister Should Back LGBT Equality Act

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (Tokyo) – The Japanese government’s failure to pass a national nondiscrimination law to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics was a lost opportunity to advance the rights of everyone in Japan, J-ALL, Athlete Ally, All Out, and Human Rights Watch said today, releasing a video of five Japanese longtime LGBT activists. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga should immediately and publicly commit to enacting an LGBT Equality Act. The Olympic Charter expressly bans “discrimination of any kind” as a Fundamental…


© Human Rights Watch -


