Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young Palestinians in Lebanon face discrimination from all sides

By Marie Kortam, Chercheure associée à l’Institut français du Proche-Orient (IFPO – Beyrouth) et membre du Conseil arabe des sciences sociales, Fondation Maison des Sciences de l'Homme (FMSH)
Paulo Freire’s concept of "conscientization", or critical consciousness, helps us better understand the lives of young Palestinians, particularly those living in Lebanese refugee camps.


