Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland Undermines Justice at Home and across Europe

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protestor stands outside the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw, Poland, on April 28, 2021 with posters that say Rule of Law and No Polexit!  © 2021 Czarek Sokolowski/AP Images The rule of law in Poland sustained another blow on July 14. The country’s politically compromised Constitutional Tribunal, acting at the behest of the Polish government, ruled that an April 2020 decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) was contrary to Poland’s Constitution. CJEU had issued interim measures aimed at protecting the independence of the Polish judiciary.…


© Human Rights Watch -


