Human Rights Observatory

Frontex Reform Needed to Protect Migrant Rights in Europe

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Frontex vehicle patrols the Greek Turkish borders near Nea Vyssa village along Evros (Maritsa) river on June 18, 2021. © 2021 Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/AP Images The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, known as Frontex, has failed to protect the rights of people at European Union borders, a European Parliament investigation has found. The July 15 report highlights how Frontex – in particular its executive director, Fabrice Leggeri – failed to take action to address reports of migrant pushbacks, the illegal practice of summarily forcing migrants to return across…


