Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Day to Reflect on International Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold up pictures of victims of extrajudicial killings during Human Rights Day protests in Manila, Philippines, December 10, 2017.   © 2017 Ezra Acayan/Sipa USA via AP Images Tomorrow is International Criminal Justice Day, marking the anniversary of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) founding treaty, the Rome Statute. Looking at the past year, justice comes in different forms, and, despite serious challenges, progress can be achieved. Universal jurisdiction, which allows national authorities to prosecute suspects of grave abuses regardless of nationality…


© Human Rights Watch -


