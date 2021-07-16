Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In search of walking equality: 70% of Indigenous people in Sydney live in neighbourhoods with low walkability

By Meead Saberi, Senior lecturer, UNSW
Yvonne Weldon, Chairperson of the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, Indigenous Knowledge
Indigenous inequality in Australia has long been known to the public and policy makers. Yet, successive local, state, and federal governments have failed to effectively make a noticeable change in Indigenous health and wellbeing.

These inequalities include shorter life expectancy, poorer general health and lower levels of education and employment. Less known is transport inequality and its health…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


