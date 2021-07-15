Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: 8 Years of Abusive Offshore Asylum Processing

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Asylum seekers and human rights activists protest against the detention of refugees amid the Covid-19 crisis in Brisbane, Australia on May 1, 2020. © 2020 Florent Rols /SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images (Sydney) – Other governments should reject Australia’s abusive and costly offshore processing of refugees and asylum seekers, Human Rights Watch said today. July 19, 2021 is the eighth anniversary of the Australian government’s resumption of its offshore processing policy, which has harmed thousands of people. Denmark has passed legislation allowing the transfer of asylum…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ From Parihaka to He Puapua: it’s time Pākehā New Zealanders faced their personal connections to the past
~ Russian Authorities Strike at Investigative Reporting
~ Dutch crime reporter is fourth journalist murdered in as many years in the European Union
~ COVID vaccine weekly: more vaccinated than unvaccinated Britons are now dying from the coronavirus
~ What's in wildfire smoke? A toxicologist warns there are lots of dangerous components
~ Mozambique's fossil fuel drive is entrenching poverty and conflict
~ Vital Signs: amid the lockdown gloom, Australia's jobless rate hits decade low of 4.9%
~ When coral dies, tiny invertebrates boom. This could dramatically change the food web on the Great Barrier Reef
~ The Tokyo Olympics are supposed to be a 'landmark in gender equality' — are the Games really a win for women?
~ Can 'viral shedding' after the COVID vaccine infect others? That's a big 'no'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter