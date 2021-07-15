Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dutch crime reporter is fourth journalist murdered in as many years in the European Union

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Netherlands to set an example in the way it prosecutes those responsible for the shooting attack on the journalist Peter R. de Vries, who died of his injuries today (15 July), and urges the European Union to learn the lesson from this murder by providing journalists with better protection against organised crime.Peter R. de Vries, who specialised in covering crime, died of the gunshot injuries to the head that he received on 6 July.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ COVID vaccine weekly: more vaccinated than unvaccinated Britons are now dying from the coronavirus
~ What's in wildfire smoke? A toxicologist warns there are lots of dangerous components
~ Mozambique's fossil fuel drive is entrenching poverty and conflict
~ Vital Signs: amid the lockdown gloom, Australia's jobless rate hits decade low of 4.9%
~ When coral dies, tiny invertebrates boom. This could dramatically change the food web on the Great Barrier Reef
~ The Tokyo Olympics are supposed to be a 'landmark in gender equality' — are the Games really a win for women?
~ Can 'viral shedding' after the COVID vaccine infect others? That's a big 'no'
~ Friday essay: Satan is back (again) — the Devil in 5 dark details
~ The 'martyrdom effect': why your pain boosts a charity’s gain
~ Why we need engineers who study ethics as much as maths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter