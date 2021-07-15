Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccine weekly: more vaccinated than unvaccinated Britons are now dying from the coronavirus

By Rob Reddick, Commissioning Editor, COVID-19
Share this article
Some deaths among the vaccinated are to be expected given how high the threat of COVID-19 is to older people.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Dutch crime reporter is fourth journalist murdered in as many years in the European Union
~ What's in wildfire smoke? A toxicologist warns there are lots of dangerous components
~ Mozambique's fossil fuel drive is entrenching poverty and conflict
~ Vital Signs: amid the lockdown gloom, Australia's jobless rate hits decade low of 4.9%
~ When coral dies, tiny invertebrates boom. This could dramatically change the food web on the Great Barrier Reef
~ The Tokyo Olympics are supposed to be a 'landmark in gender equality' — are the Games really a win for women?
~ Can 'viral shedding' after the COVID vaccine infect others? That's a big 'no'
~ Friday essay: Satan is back (again) — the Devil in 5 dark details
~ The 'martyrdom effect': why your pain boosts a charity’s gain
~ Why we need engineers who study ethics as much as maths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter