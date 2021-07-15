Mozambique's fossil fuel drive is entrenching poverty and conflict
By Joshua Kirshner, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography and Environmental Studies, University of York
Daniela Salite, Postdoctoral research associate, University of York
Matthew Cotton, Professor of Public Policy, Teesside University
Colonialism, political turmoil and unmet citizen promises all lie behind the rise of attacks on foreign-run fossil fuel plants in Mozambique.
