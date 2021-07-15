Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique's fossil fuel drive is entrenching poverty and conflict

By Joshua Kirshner, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography and Environmental Studies, University of York
Daniela Salite, Postdoctoral research associate, University of York
Matthew Cotton, Professor of Public Policy, Teesside University
Colonialism, political turmoil and unmet citizen promises all lie behind the rise of attacks on foreign-run fossil fuel plants in Mozambique.


© The Conversation -


