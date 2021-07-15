The 'martyrdom effect': why your pain boosts a charity’s gain
By Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Tasmania
Martin Grimmer, Professor of Marketing, University of Tasmania
Why does raising money for charity have to involve the pain of running a marathon, or the indignity of growing unflattering facial hair? Because research shows people will give more money if you suffer.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 15, 2021