Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 'martyrdom effect': why your pain boosts a charity’s gain

By Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Tasmania
Martin Grimmer, Professor of Marketing, University of Tasmania
Why does raising money for charity have to involve the pain of running a marathon, or the indignity of growing unflattering facial hair? Because research shows people will give more money if you suffer.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


