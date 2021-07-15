Why we need engineers who study ethics as much as maths
By S. Travis Waller, Professor and Head of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UNSW
Kourosh Kayvani, Adjunct Professor of Engineering, UNSW
Lucy Marshall, Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UNSW
Robert F. Care AM, Professor of Practice, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UNSW
The Miami apartment collapse is a grim reminder of why engineering matters, and why comprehensive education in ethics should be embedded in the training of engineers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 15, 2021