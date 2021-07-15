Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we need engineers who study ethics as much as maths

By S. Travis Waller, Professor and Head of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UNSW
Kourosh Kayvani, Adjunct Professor of Engineering, UNSW
Lucy Marshall, Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UNSW
Robert F. Care AM, Professor of Practice, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UNSW
Share this article
The Miami apartment collapse is a grim reminder of why engineering matters, and why comprehensive education in ethics should be embedded in the training of engineers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Dutch crime reporter is fourth journalist murdered in as many years in the European Union
~ COVID vaccine weekly: more vaccinated than unvaccinated Britons are now dying from the coronavirus
~ What's in wildfire smoke? A toxicologist warns there are lots of dangerous components
~ Mozambique's fossil fuel drive is entrenching poverty and conflict
~ Vital Signs: amid the lockdown gloom, Australia's jobless rate hits decade low of 4.9%
~ When coral dies, tiny invertebrates boom. This could dramatically change the food web on the Great Barrier Reef
~ The Tokyo Olympics are supposed to be a 'landmark in gender equality' — are the Games really a win for women?
~ Can 'viral shedding' after the COVID vaccine infect others? That's a big 'no'
~ Friday essay: Satan is back (again) — the Devil in 5 dark details
~ The 'martyrdom effect': why your pain boosts a charity’s gain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter