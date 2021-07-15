Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK National Food Strategy Has Game-Changing Potential

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students eat lunch at Chertsey High School on March 09, 2021 in Chertsey, United Kingdom.  © 2021 Dan Kitwood/Getty A major independent review of the United Kingdom’s food systems has underscored the deep inequality around access to nutritious food in the country. The National Food Strategy makes clear recommendations on using food policy to help tackle socioeconomic inequality. If implemented, the proposals could help UK authorities make progress towards securing the right to food for everyone. Three of the report’s recommendations stand out: First, widening the…


