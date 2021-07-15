Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wearable tech at the Olympics: How athletes are using it to train to win

By John Barden, Professor of Biomechanics, University of Regina
Share this article
One of the joys of watching the Olympics is seeing the speed, strength and grace of the competitors. It’s amazing how the best athletes in the world make it look easy, but for anyone with personal experience in a particular sport, there’s an appreciation for the hard work, sacrifice and dedication that goes into producing medal-winning performances.

Given the high standards of Olympic competition, it’s not surprising that coaches and athletes look for any possible advantage — from dietary regimens to equipment innovations and novel training methods — to maximize the chances of success.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Extreme heat waves are putting lakes and rivers in hot water this summer
~ Hong Kong: RSF denounces the government’s witch-hunt against Apple Daily staff
~ Independent media and organisations call on the Cuban government to respect the right to demonstrate and freedom of expression and to halt violence against demonstrators.
~ Authorities close RT bureau in Baghdad, new TV station in Sulaymaniyah
~ England's lockdown ending may mean people take COVID-19 less seriously – our new research shows why
~ US families with kids are getting monthly payments from the government: 4 essential reads
~ The US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years of war: 4 questions about this historic moment
~ How Sarah Baartman's hips went from a symbol of exploitation to a source of empowerment for Black women
~ Teens with secure family relationships 'pay it forward' with empathy for friends
~ Why some younger evangelicals are leaving the faith
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter