Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme heat waves are putting lakes and rivers in hot water this summer

By Sapna Sharma, Associate Professor and York University Research Chair in Global Change Biology, York University, Canada
Iestyn Woolway, Research Fellow, Climate Office, European Space Agency
John P. Smol, Distinguished University Professor and Canada Research Chair in Environmental Change, Queen's University, Ontario
The growing frequency of climate extremes affected human health and caused wide-scale damages to the ecosystems that people depend upon, including agriculture, fisheries and freshwater.


© The Conversation -


