Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

England's lockdown ending may mean people take COVID-19 less seriously – our new research shows why

By Colin Foad, Research Fellow in Psychology, Cardiff University
Share this article
Throughout the pandemic, polling data has shown strong public support for lockdowns. However, as someone who studies ambivalence and hypocrisy, I’m aware that finding general support for something sometimes glosses over how people truly feel. For example, ask people just about tax, and most will happily pay less. But ask people just about hospitals, and most will happily have more.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US families with kids are getting monthly payments from the government: 4 essential reads
~ The US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years of war: 4 questions about this historic moment
~ How Sarah Baartman's hips went from a symbol of exploitation to a source of empowerment for Black women
~ Teens with secure family relationships 'pay it forward' with empathy for friends
~ Why some younger evangelicals are leaving the faith
~ Emmy Noether faced sexism and Nazism – 100 years later her contributions to ring theory still influence modern math
~ How stress affects the body – and how practice can help athletes react better under pressure
~ Why green hydrogen — but not grey — could help solve climate change
~ How the history of Zimbabwe played out on the country's cricket fields
~ The story of Milo Pillay, the strongman who lifted a bar for South African sports
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter