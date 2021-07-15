Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years of war: 4 questions about this historic moment

By Mark Jacobson, Assistant Dean of the Maxwell School of Citzenship & Public Affairs, Syracuse University
Share this article
A scholar and practitioner of foreign policy and national security offers personal and professional perspectives on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ England's lockdown ending may mean people take COVID-19 less seriously – our new research shows why
~ US families with kids are getting monthly payments from the government: 4 essential reads
~ How Sarah Baartman's hips went from a symbol of exploitation to a source of empowerment for Black women
~ Teens with secure family relationships 'pay it forward' with empathy for friends
~ Why some younger evangelicals are leaving the faith
~ Emmy Noether faced sexism and Nazism – 100 years later her contributions to ring theory still influence modern math
~ How stress affects the body – and how practice can help athletes react better under pressure
~ Why green hydrogen — but not grey — could help solve climate change
~ How the history of Zimbabwe played out on the country's cricket fields
~ The story of Milo Pillay, the strongman who lifted a bar for South African sports
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter