Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teens with secure family relationships 'pay it forward' with empathy for friends

By Jessica Stern, Postdoctoral Research Fellow of Psychology, University of Virginia
Share this article
Teenagers develop empathy over time, but those who feel safe and connected with their families may have a head start.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ England's lockdown ending may mean people take COVID-19 less seriously – our new research shows why
~ US families with kids are getting monthly payments from the government: 4 essential reads
~ The US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years of war: 4 questions about this historic moment
~ How Sarah Baartman's hips went from a symbol of exploitation to a source of empowerment for Black women
~ Why some younger evangelicals are leaving the faith
~ Emmy Noether faced sexism and Nazism – 100 years later her contributions to ring theory still influence modern math
~ How stress affects the body – and how practice can help athletes react better under pressure
~ Why green hydrogen — but not grey — could help solve climate change
~ How the history of Zimbabwe played out on the country's cricket fields
~ The story of Milo Pillay, the strongman who lifted a bar for South African sports
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter