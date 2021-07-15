Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are water companies dumping raw sewage in Britain's rivers and coastal seas?

By Peter Cruddas, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Engineering, University of Portsmouth
Keiron Philip Roberts, Lecturer in Sustainability and the Built Environment, University of Portsmouth
There were more than 400,000 discharges of raw sewage in 2020, together lasting more than three million hours, from water companies into rivers in England and Wales. One company, Southern Water, was recently fined a record £90 million for dumping up to 21 billion litres of untreated…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


