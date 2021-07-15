Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tokyo 2020: with no spectators, local sponsors lose out

By Seth I. Kirby, Lecturer in Sport and Leisure Management, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
After much deliberation over whether spectators would be allowed, a new COVID-19 state of emergency in Japan sealed the deal: this year’s Olympic Games will have no domestic or foreign spectators. Despite this, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee is going full steam ahead to deliver the delayed games later this month.

A lack of spectators will undeniably change the atmosphere of the games for athletes, but there is an economic cost too…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Lab–grown and plant–based meat: the science, psychology and future of meat alternatives – podcast
~ Five ways emojis have reflected COVID culture
~ Grattan on Friday: COVID boxes Morrison in while Albanese hits the road
~ Government-appointed rector removed from office in an overnight decree
~ Tasmanian author Amanda Lohrey wins prestigious Miles Franklin Literary Award for The Labyrinth
~ Anies, Ganjar, or Prabowo? What kind of politics and leaders do young Indonesians want for the 2024 elections?
~ Generation COVID: pregnancy, birth and postnatal life in the pandemic
~ COVID-19 in Southeast Asia: all eyes on Indonesia
~ Belarus: Unprecedented Raids on Human Rights Defenders
~ From Cuba, with VPN
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter