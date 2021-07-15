Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Government-appointed rector removed from office in an overnight decree

By Arzu Geybullayeva
After six months of protests, government-appointed rector Melih Bulu was removed from office in a late-night presidential decree that was announced in the official gazette.


