Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 in Southeast Asia: all eyes on Indonesia

By Teguh Haryo Sasongko, Peneliti The Cochrane Collaboration; Associate Professor, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) School of Medicine, Perdana University; Deputy Director, Center for Research Excellence, Perdana University
Two things contribute to increased COVID-19 cases in several countries in Southeast Asia: human mobility and activities and the spreading of new coronavirus variants.


