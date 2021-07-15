Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From slushie machines to megalitres of alcohol spray, the Tokyo Olympics are a logistical nightmare

By Flavio Romero Macau, Associate dean, Edith Cowan University
Ashlee Morgan, Lecturer in Sport Business, Edith Cowan University
Ruth Sibson, Senior Lecturer and Course Coordinator - Sport, Recreation and Event Management, Edith Cowan University
The postponed Tokyo Olympics are about to start, albeit with no hugging or high-fives. More than 11,000 athletes will compete in 339 sporting events across 40+ venues. They will be bonded by the Olympic spirit of friendship, solidarity, fair play — and global logistics.

There are not just athletes from 205 different nations making their way to Japan, so too are thousands of tonnes of equipment and supplies.

Hundreds of containers packed weeks, or even months ago, are arriving at the ports of Tokyo and Yokohama. More is coming by air. All of it must be unloaded and transported,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


