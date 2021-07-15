Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria considers electronic surveillance for alleged stalkers

By Bernadette McSherry, Emeritus Professor, The University of Melbourne
Madeleine Ulbrick, Senior Research and Policy Officer, Monash University
The question for the Victorian Law Reform Commission is whether such a move would curb the behaviour of the alleged offender rather than forcing victims to curb theirs.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


