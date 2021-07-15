Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Unprecedented Raids on Human Rights Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Belarusian riot police block the road to stop demonstrators during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus on November 15, 2020. © 2021 AP Photo (Berlin) – Belarusian authorities carried out a day of massive, unprecedented raids and detentions against the Belarus human rights community on July 14, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. Police in at least 10 cities searched homes and offices of the \country’s major human rights organizations and their staff, seizing documents, computers, and other devices. The police…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ From Cuba, with VPN
~ Japan: Stop Real Estate Project in Myanmar
~ In NZ and around the world, women are still more likely to present and report the news than appear in it
~ ‘Ring de bell’: Brother Resistance, who mainstreamed Trinidad & Tobago's rapso music, has died
~ North Korea Takes UN Hypocrisy to New Heights
~ High-tide flood risk is accelerating, putting coastal economies at risk
~ With international pressure mounting on the Colombian government, Canada stands at a crossroads
~ From slushie machines to megalitres of alchohol spray, the Tokyo Olympics are a logistical nightmare
~ The saddest of stories, beautifully told: your guide to the Miles Franklin 2021 shortlist
~ India's wicked problem: how to loosen its grip on coal while not abandoning the millions who depend on it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter