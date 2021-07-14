Tolerance.ca
In NZ and around the world, women are still more likely to present and report the news than appear in it

By Susan Fountaine, Associate Professor of Communication, Massey University
It will take another 67 years to close the gender gap in news, according to the latest global survey of women in the media.


