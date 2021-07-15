Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Cuba, with VPN

By Anthony Sutterman
Share this article
Learning of the protests, “I realized what was happening and immediately thought that in a few minutes the internet service in Cuba, or at least in San Antonio de los Baños, would be interrupted.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Belarus: Unprecedented Raids on Human Rights Defenders
~ Japan: Stop Real Estate Project in Myanmar
~ In NZ and around the world, women are still more likely to present and report the news than appear in it
~ ‘Ring de bell’: Brother Resistance, who mainstreamed Trinidad & Tobago's rapso music, has died
~ North Korea Takes UN Hypocrisy to New Heights
~ High-tide flood risk is accelerating, putting coastal economies at risk
~ With international pressure mounting on the Colombian government, Canada stands at a crossroads
~ From slushie machines to megalitres of alchohol spray, the Tokyo Olympics are a logistical nightmare
~ The saddest of stories, beautifully told: your guide to the Miles Franklin 2021 shortlist
~ India's wicked problem: how to loosen its grip on coal while not abandoning the millions who depend on it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter