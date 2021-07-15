Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Stop Real Estate Project in Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists demonstrate in front of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on June 18, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.  © 2021 Kazuki Oishi/Sipa USA (Tokyo) – Japanese business entities should stop their participation in a commercial real estate project involving Myanmar’s abusive military, Human Rights Now, Human Rights Watch, Japan International Volunteer Center, Justice For Myanmar, and Mekong Watch said today. The proposed Y-Complex in Yangon is being constructed on land leased from the country’s armed forces, the Tatmadaw, whose long record of abuses has worsened since…


