Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Ring de bell’: Brother Resistance, who mainstreamed Trinidad & Tobago's rapso music, has died

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
"It's a long, long time now we fighting for freedom […] I come with my bell just to second the motion, rock the rapso riddum.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ North Korea Takes UN Hypocrisy to New Heights
~ High-tide flood risk is accelerating, putting coastal economies at risk
~ With international pressure mounting on the Colombian government, Canada stands at a crossroads
~ From slushie machines to megalitres of alchohol spray, the Tokyo Olympics are a logistical nightmare
~ The saddest of stories, beautifully told: your guide to the Miles Franklin 2021 shortlist
~ India's wicked problem: how to loosen its grip on coal while not abandoning the millions who depend on it
~ Safe at home? We need a new strategy to protect older adults from violent crime
~ Travelling through deep time to find copper for a clean energy future
~ Cuba Responds to Landmark Demonstrations with Brutal Repression
~ Iran: Alleged Plot to Kidnap Prominent Dissident in US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter