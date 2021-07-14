Tolerance.ca
The saddest of stories, beautifully told: your guide to the Miles Franklin 2021 shortlist

By Jen Webb, Dean, Graduate Research, University of Canberra
Since Aristotle, humans have pondered the role and function of fictional narratives. Now, there is general agreement the reading of fiction builds empathy, supports our capacity for uncertainty and ambiguity, and offers new perspectives on the world.

Perhaps it is writers reaching for this combination of emotion and reflection which leads to complaints literary fiction is unremittingly…


© The Conversation -


