Human Rights Observatory

Safe at home? We need a new strategy to protect older adults from violent crime

By Briohny Kennedy, PhD Candidate, Monash University
Joseph Ibrahim, Professor, Health Law and Ageing Research Unit, Department of Forensic Medicine, Monash University
Compared to younger homicide victims, older homicide victims are more likely to be women who die in their own home at the hands of a stranger.

These are among the findings of our review study, published this week, examining the prevalence and nature of homicide of older people (aged 65 and over) in the community.

What we did and what we found


We pooled results from 17 studies on homicide in older people to gather information on the profile of the victim, perpetrator, motive,…


