Human Rights Observatory

Cuba Responds to Landmark Demonstrations with Brutal Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Plainclothes officers detain a protester during a protest in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021.  © 2021 Ramon Espinosa/AP Images Since July 11, thousands of Cubans have taken to the streets across the country in landmark demonstrations protesting longstanding restrictions on rights, scarcity of food and medicines, and the government’s poor response to the Covid-19 pandemic. These are the largest protests in Cuba since the 1994 “Maleconazo” protests in Havana. Many protesters chanted “Liberty!” or “Motherland and Life,” referencing a song performed by Cuban artists…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


