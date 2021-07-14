Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada's new governor general, Mary Simon, is poised to engage in her most challenging diplomatic mission yet

By Robert Tay-Burroughs, PhD Student, Interdisciplinary Studies, University of New Brunswick
For months, Canada has been searching for a new governor general. While a historic appointment, the federal government was always going to ask a lot from Julie Payette’s successor.

Justin Trudeau’s government needed someone who could reflect its maturity


© The Conversation -


