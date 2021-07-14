Tolerance.ca
Racism in sport: why it comes to the surface when teams lose

By Rachel Anne Gillett, Assistant Professor in Cultural History, Utrecht University
In the penalty shoot-out that saw Italy defeat England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final, the skill of the goalkeepers was overshadowed by the perceived failure of the English players who missed their shots. Three young players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – were subjected to torrents of anti-black racist abuse.

One of the worst things about this racism was how predictable it was. Racism has long…


© The Conversation -


