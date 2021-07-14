Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to predict the summer weather – magic, miracle and meteorology

By Helen Parish, Professor in History, University of Reading
Share this article
On July 15 971, the bones of St Swithin were removed from their resting place on the order of Aethelwold, Bishop of Winchester, and placed in a shrine inside the cathedral. The saint, it seemed, did not approve. A violent storm followed, and rain fell for 40 days. And from that story came the belief that the weather on July 15 predicted a summer of sun or rain.

St Swithin’s day if thou dost rain’
For forty days it will remain;
St Swithin’s day if thou be fair,
For forty days will rain na mair.

The weather in the UK this summer has been…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africa: Continued violence, looting, destruction of property and loss of lives fuelled by criminal justice failures
~ Most COVID deaths in England now are in the vaccinated – here's why that shouldn't alarm you
~ Canada's new governor general, Mary Simon, is poised to engage in her most challenging diplomatic mission yet
~ Luca, Disney and queerbaiting in animation
~ Birth control continues to fail women – so why has nothing changed?
~ Racism in sport: why it comes to the surface when teams lose
~ Why fans cover their faces when football players take penalties – a psychologist explains
~ Haiti's revolutionary and intellectual history has lessons for the future
~ We studied the world's top airlines and hospitality firms – many are still poor at reporting risks around climate and pandemics
~ Scientists aim to build a detailed seafloor map by 2030 to reveal the ocean's unknowns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter