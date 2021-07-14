Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After its president was assassinated, Haiti needs international help more than ever

By Emmanuel Sael, Doctorant en administration publique, École nationale d'administration publique (ENAP)
Jean-François Savard, Professeur agrégé, École nationale d'administration publique (ENAP)
Share this article
Haiti hadn’t seen the assassination of a president of the republic in more than a century, when Vilbrun Guillaume Sam was slain in July 1915.

The recent execution of President Jovenel Moïse revives a painful past. After the fall of the dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier in February 1986, Haiti chose to follow a democratic process, even if that choice proved…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africa: Continued violence, looting, destruction of property and loss of lives fuelled by criminal justice failures
~ Most COVID deaths in England now are in the vaccinated – here's why that shouldn't alarm you
~ Canada's new governor general, Mary Simon, is poised to engage in her most challenging diplomatic mission yet
~ Luca, Disney and queerbaiting in animation
~ Birth control continues to fail women – so why has nothing changed?
~ Racism in sport: why it comes to the surface when teams lose
~ Why fans cover their faces when football players take penalties – a psychologist explains
~ Haiti's revolutionary and intellectual history has lessons for the future
~ We studied the world's top airlines and hospitality firms – many are still poor at reporting risks around climate and pandemics
~ How to predict the summer weather – magic, miracle and meteorology
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter