Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Pass Anti-Torture Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Pakistani police officer monitors the area during a Shiite Muslim's Muharram procession in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. © 2017 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed (New York) – Pakistan’s National Assembly should urgently pass a bill that would make torture a criminal offense, Human Rights Watch and Justice Project Pakistan said today. The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act 2019, which the Senate unanimously approved on July 12, 2021, is critically important for protecting detainees from torture and death in police custody. If passed,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


