Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Pledges to End Child Marriage in Francophone Africa

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A girl holds the hand of a boy in Agadez, Niger on October 9, 2018. © 2018 Scott Peterson/Getty Images Earlier in July, governments, philanthropies, and the private sector pledged almost $40 billion at the Generation Equality Forum in Paris to fight gender inequality over the next five years. The aim is to accelerate progress on women’s and girls’ rights, tackling issues such as gender-based violence, economic inequality, and access to education. Child marriage is one example of a deeply harmful, prevalent practice that needs to be addressed more urgently – rates…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Pakistan: Pass Anti-Torture Bill
~ Unrest is being used to subvert South Africa's democracy: giving in is not an option
~ Happy 50th birthday to Chez Panisse, the Berkeley restaurant that launched farm-to-fork eating
~ California is planning floating wind farms offshore to boost its power supply – here's how they work
~ What is child care insecurity? 2 social scientists explain
~ World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished
~ From the labor struggles of the 1930s to the racial reckoning of the 2020s, the Highlander school has sought to make America more equitable
~ Mixed-ancestry genetic research shows a bit of Native American DNA could reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease
~ We work with dangerous pathogens in a downtown Boston biocontainment lab – here's why you can feel safe about our research
~ Don't hike so close to me: How the presence of humans can disturb wildlife up to half a mile away
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter