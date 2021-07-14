Don't hike so close to me: How the presence of humans can disturb wildlife up to half a mile away
By Jeremy Dertien, PhD Candidate in Forestry and Environmental Conservation, Clemson University
Courtney Larson, Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Wyoming
Sarah Reed, Affiliate Faculty in Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology, Colorado State University
Outdoor recreation is booming across the US, but research shows that the presence of humans – or the trails they hike and ski on – can have harmful effects on wildlife at less-than-close range.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 14, 2021