Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rumble in the jungle: an ear to the ground can tell us how elephants are faring in the wild

By Michael Reinwald, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Zoology, University of Oxford
Beth Mortimer, Royal Society University Research Fellow of Zoology, University of Oxford
Share this article
African elephants can be found roaming the forests and grasslands of 37 countries across the continent. But sadly, these sentient and intelligent animals are rapidly declining, and were recently declared endangered.

For these remaining elephants to find each other, they make a variety of vocal noises to greet and warn each other, or to woo potential mates. Some of their vocalisations, which are called rumbles, are very low-pitched. So…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Unrest is being used to subvert South Africa's democracy: giving in is not an option
~ Happy 50th birthday to Chez Panisse, the Berkeley restaurant that launched farm-to-fork eating
~ California is planning floating wind farms offshore to boost its power supply – here's how they work
~ What is child care insecurity? 2 social scientists explain
~ World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished
~ From the labor struggles of the 1930s to the racial reckoning of the 2020s, the Highlander school has sought to make America more equitable
~ Mixed-ancestry genetic research shows a bit of Native American DNA could reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease
~ We work with dangerous pathogens in a downtown Boston biocontainment lab – here's why you can feel safe about our research
~ Don't hike so close to me: How the presence of humans can disturb wildlife up to half a mile away
~ Big Pharma's COVID-19 reputation boost may not last — here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter