Chocolate – a new way to make sure your favourite bar is an ethical treat
By Michael Rogerson, PhD Candidate, University of Bath
Glenn Parry, Professor of Digital Transformation, University of Surrey
Pedro Lafargue, Research Fellow, University of the West of England
Chocolate has a special place in many of our lives. It is widely seen as an affordable and essentially harmless treat – a food of comfort, celebration and joy. But those bars, cakes and Easter eggs are also part of a £61 billion a year global industry with a troubling history of social and environmental harm.
For example, there are now an estimated two…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 14, 2021