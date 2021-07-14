We used performing arts to map out gender violence in Sierra Leone. What we found
By Aisha Fofana Ibrahim, Assistant Deputy Vice Chancellor 2, Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone
Helen Shutt, PhD candidate, University of Glasgow
Laura S. Martin, Global Challenges Research Fellow, University of Sheffield
It’s been more than two years since Sierra Leone declared a state of emergency over sexual and gender-based violence. The declaration followed a public outcry over a spate of high profile sexual attacks in which minors made up one in three victims.
Though unconstitutional, the state of emergency led to significant legal amendments. The minimum sentence for rape was increased from five to 15 years for adults.…
