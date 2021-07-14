Nigerian academics weigh in on the faults and frustrations of managing COVID-19
By Doyin Odubanjo, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Academy of Science
Christian Happi, Professor of Molecular Biology and Genomics, Redeemer's University
Folasade Ogunsola, Professor of Clinical Microbiology, University of Lagos
Oyewale Tomori, Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science
Experts assess Nigeria's response to COVID-19 so far and express worry that the country does not appear to have learnt much; it isn't prepared for the next pandemic.
