Human Rights Observatory

Banning fossil fuels in sub-Saharan Africa could slow the transition to renewable energy

By Samuel Ayokunle Olówósejéjé, Energy Researcher, University College Cork
Worldwide, the ugly consequences of a warming planet are rearing their heads. Many countries are increasing efforts to decarbonise their energy systems in a bid to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. But the path to decarbonisation is complex, requiring a unique approach from each country.

Take sub-Saharan Africa’s energy systems, which are…


© The Conversation -


