Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Awá people in Colombia threatened by foreign armed and socio-environmental conflict

By Teodora C. Hasegan
Share this article
"Being part of Awá families, I believe that any situation that affects the territory, the social, cultural, and spiritual fabric of our people and our Awá families implies being a direct victim."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ A tougher 4-week lockdown could save Sydney months of stay-at-home orders, our modelling shows
~ View from The Hill: Speaker Tony Smith, proponent of 'order in the House' to retire at election
~ A better way to regulate online hate speech: require social media companies to bear a duty of care to users
~ Indonesia records its highest increase in COVID cases –– and numbers are likely to rise again before they fall
~ AstraZeneca advice has just changed (again). Here's what you need to know if you're in lockdown
~ 5 rocks any great Australian rock collection should have, and where to find them
~ Facial recognition for gamers, app store bans for Didi: what's behind China's recent crackdown on big tech?
~ Ecuador: Criminalizing Abortion Affects Rights, Health
~ The difference between sex and gender, and why both matter in health research
~ Cuba protests: 4 essential reads on dissent in the post-Castro era
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter