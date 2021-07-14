Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Speaker Tony Smith, proponent of 'order in the House' to retire at election

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Speaker Tony Smith – who has been battling to force better behaviour in the House of Representatives on MPs including Scott Morrison – has announced he will not contest the next election.


© The Conversation -


