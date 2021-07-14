Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

A better way to regulate online hate speech: require social media companies to bear a duty of care to users

By Katharine Gelber, Professor of Politics and Public Policy, The University of Queensland
Hate speech is proliferating online and governments, regulators and social media companies are struggling to keep pace with their efforts to combat it.

Just this week, the racist abuse of Black English football players on Facebook and Twitter has brought the issue to the forefront and shown how slow and ineffective the tech companies have been in trying to control it and the urgent need for stronger laws.

Australia’s piecemeal approach


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


