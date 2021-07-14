Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia records its highest increase in COVID cases –– and numbers are likely to rise again before they fall

By Dicky Budiman, MD, Epidemiologist and PhD Candidate on Global Health Security, Griffith University
COVID-19 cases in Indonesia are rising and are expected to keep doing so for another two weeks until the effects of restrictions and mask mandates are seen.


