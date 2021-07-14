Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Facial recognition for gamers, app store bans for Didi: what's behind China's recent crackdown on big tech?

By Barney Tan, Associate Professor, Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
With the recent travails of Didi, and the emergence of Tencent's facial recognition feature, China's tech sector is undergoing major upheaval.


© The Conversation -


